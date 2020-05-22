AAR shuts down facility in Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. (WTVO) — An aviation company with ties to Rockford has shut down a facility in Minnesota due to fallout from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
AAR said Friday it will permanently close its Duluth maintenance facility.
The pandemic has had a devastating effect on the airline industry, with whom AAR works closely.
About 275,000 will lose their jobs. The facility had been in operation since 2012.
A spokesperson for the company said equipment from the Duluth facility will be transferred to other AAR locations in the US and Canada.
AAR also operates a facility at the Chicago Rockford International Airport.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Pritzker moves lawsuit challenging his stay-at-home order to federal court
- Rockford mayor warns: an extension to Illinois’ stay-at-home order could still happen
- Beloit woman arrested with weapon in police HQ parking lot
- Advanced Auto Parts donates 2,400 masks to SwedishAmerican
- Rockford home sales on the decline, interest rates drop
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!