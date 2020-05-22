AAR shuts down facility in Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. (WTVO) — An aviation company with ties to Rockford has shut down a facility in Minnesota due to fallout from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

AAR said Friday it will permanently close its Duluth maintenance facility.

The pandemic has had a devastating effect on the airline industry, with whom AAR works closely.

About 275,000 will lose their jobs. The facility had been in operation since 2012.

A spokesperson for the company said equipment from the Duluth facility will be transferred to other AAR locations in the US and Canada.

AAR also operates a facility at the Chicago Rockford International Airport.

