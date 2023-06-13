DORSET, Vt. (WTVO) — Actor Treat Williams, known for his performances in “Everwood” and “Hair” died Monday night in a motorcycle accident.

According to CBS News, Williams was riding in the Vermont town of Dorset when a Honda SUV, turning left into a parking lot, collided with the actor’s motorcycle.

FILE – U.S. actors, from left, Don Dacus, Annie Golden, Treat Williams, Beverly d’Angelo, director Milos Forman, and Cheryl Barnes arrive for the presentation of “Hair” during the 32nd Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France May 10, 1979. Williams, whose nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series “Everwood” and the movie “Hair,” died Monday, June 12, 2023, after a motorcycle crash in Vermont, state police said. He was 71. (AP Photo/Levy, File)

“Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle,” according to a statement from Vermont State Police. “He suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead.”

The Honda SUV’s driver received minor injuries and was not detained, police said. An investigation is underway.

Williams’ career spanned six decades and included nominations for two Screen Actors Guild Awards, three Golden Globe Awards , a Primetime Emmy Award , two Satellite Awards, and an Independent Spirit Award.

Williams was 71.