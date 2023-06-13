DORSET, Vt. (WTVO) — Actor Treat Williams, known for his performances in “Everwood” and “Hair” died Monday night in a motorcycle accident.
According to CBS News, Williams was riding in the Vermont town of Dorset when a Honda SUV, turning left into a parking lot, collided with the actor’s motorcycle.
“Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle,” according to a statement from Vermont State Police. “He suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead.”
The Honda SUV’s driver received minor injuries and was not detained, police said. An investigation is underway.
Williams’ career spanned six decades and included nominations for two Screen Actors Guild Awards, three Golden Globe Awards , a Primetime Emmy Award , two Satellite Awards, and an Independent Spirit Award.
Williams was 71.