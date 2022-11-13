(WTVO) — The major ad firm “Omicom” is telling clients to stop advertising on Twitter for the time being, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Twitter’s new verification system quickly created chaos before being paused by the company, with users impersonating official accounts and spreading misinformation.

Chipotle joined a growing list of companies pulling ads from the platform last week. Many are putting that money into other digital areas, such as streaming services and other social media sites.