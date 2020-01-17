After 2-hour wait, Wisconsin woman left ER for another hospital; she died hours later

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CNN) — A Wisconsin mother has been left stunned by the death of her daughter, who went to the hospital after experiencing chest pain.

They’re pointing to the hospital’s long wait time as part of the reason she’s no longer alive.

To her family, 25-year-old Tashonna Ward would light up a room.

But Yolanda Ward says her daughter’s life was taken away in an unthinkable way.

On January 2nd, Tashonna texted her mom saying that she was experiencing chest pains and was going to the ER.

The medical examiner’s report states she arrived to Froedtert just before 5 p-m.

There, multiple tests were performed including a chest x-ray that showed abnormal enlargement of her heart.

After several hours, the report states that Tashonna felt she was waiting too long… even taking to Facebook, writing that there was a two to six-hour wait.

That’s when she left for an urgent care clinic.

But sadly, she would never make it inside.

The report states that she ‘collapsed near her vehicle.’

After being rushed back to Froedtert she was pronounced dead just before 9:30 p.m.

The report stating “hypertensive cardiovascular disease” as the immediate cause of death.

A spokesman with Froedtert released this statement: ‘The family is in our thoughts and has our deepest sympathy. We cannot comment further at this time.’

In the meantime, the family has hired an attorney and hopes to prevent similar tragedies.

