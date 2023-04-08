LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Unified School District workers have approved a labor deal following a three-day strike over wages and staffing that halted education for students in one of the nation’s largest school systems.

The agreement, which was voted on this week, would increase wages by 30% for workers who are paid an average of $25,000 a year, the Local 99 chapter of the Service Employees International Union said Saturday. It also includes a $1,000 bonus for employees who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic and expanded family health care benefits.

The contract still needs to be approved by the school district’s Board of Education. The school district said the board could take it up for a vote at a meeting on April 18.

Thousands of workers backed by teachers went on strike last month and rallied outside the school district’s headquarters in downtown Los Angeles amid stalled contract talks. The goal was to demand better pay and increased staffing for the bus drivers, cafeteria workers, teachers’ aides and other employees represented by the union.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass thanked the school district and union for coming to an agreement in late March following the strike.

“We must continue working together to address our city’s high cost of living, to grow opportunity and to support more funding for LA’s public schools, which are the most powerful determinant of our city’s future,” the Democrat said in a statement.

The SEIU said many district support staffers live in poverty because of low pay or limited work hours while struggling with inflation and the high cost of housing in Los Angeles County.

The school district serves more than half a million students in the area, an enrollment size that is second only to the New York City Public Schools system.

Max Arias, the union’s executive director, touted the deal as “a major step” to improve pay, hours and benefits for workers who “have been left behind for far too long.”

“This contract recognizes the essential work of those who work hard to ensure students can learn in a clean, safe, and supportive environment,” Arias said in a statement.

At the time of the strike, Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho had accused the union of refusing to negotiate.