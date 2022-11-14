JAMAICA, N.Y. (WTVO) — “The wheels on this passenger’s wheelchair stopped going round and round on arrival at John F. Kennedy International Airport when U. S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized her loaded wheelchair,” the agency wrote Monday after drug bust last week.

According to the government, Emelinda Paulino De Rivas, of the Dominican Republic, arrived at JFK from Punta Cana on November 10th, when CBP officers noticed the wheels on her wheelchair weren’t turning.

The wheelchair was x-rayed by agents at the airport and 28 lbs of cocaine was found inside.

Officials estimated the street value of the drugs at $450,000.

“CBP stands steadfast and determined in working with our partners to identify the trans- national criminal networks responsible for importing these deadly drugs into our neighborhoods.” said Francis J. Russo, Director of CBP’s New York Field Operations. “CBP’s mission is to guard the borders and ports of entry 24/7, 365 days a year to prevent these dangerous drugs from potentially killing our family, friends, and neighbors.”

De Rivas faces federal narcotics smuggling charges.