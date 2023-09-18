SOUTH CAROLINA (WTVO) — The U.S. Air Force is asking the public to help them search for a missing fighter jet after its pilot ejected on Sunday afternoon.

According to Joint Base Charleston, the Air Force said it was working to “locate an F-35 that was involved in a mishap” that resulted in the pilot ejecting from the aircraft.

The pilot parachuted to the ground and was located and taken to a hospital.

However, the fate of the F-35B Lightning II fighter jet remains unknown.

Officials say the stealth fighter was in autopilot mode at the time of the incident, and a spokesman said there is a possibility that it remains airborne, according to NBC News.

The jet’s transponder was not working “for some reason we haven’t yet determined,” said Jeremy Huggins, a spokesman for Joint Base Charleston, said. The reason as to why the pilot was ejected was not given.

“If you have any information on the whereabouts of the F-35, please call our Base Defense Operations Center at 843-963-3600,” Joint Base Charleston said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Based on the jet’s last-known position and in coordination with the FAA, we are focusing our attention north of JB Charleston, around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion.”

Lockheed Martin, which manufactures the F-35 series, called it “the most advanced fighter jet in the world” and the “most lethal, stealthy and survivable aircraft.”