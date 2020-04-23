Alabama man arrested for allegedly trying to meet up with 13-year-old Illinois child for sex

Breaking News
Source: Elmore County Jail

ELMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after he allegedly tried to meet up with a 13-year-old girl in Illinois for sexual relations.

Connor Grier, 20, of Deatsville was taken into custody Sunday just after 9 p.m. after multiple authorities in both Alabama and Illinois teamed up.

The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed that Grier was a Correctional Officer Trainee at the Elmore Correctional Facility. He resigned from his position at the time of his arrest.

Grier now faces charges of transmission of obscene material to a child, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, and enticing/soliciting a child.

