Alabama students host parties to get paid for spreading the coronavirus

(CNN)–While COVID-19 cases among younger Americans are going up, some students in Alabama aren’t doing whatever they can to avoid catching it. They are actively trying to come down with coronavirus.

Tuscaloosa officials recently discovered students were hosting virus-spreading parties in order to win money prizes.

“They’re putting money in a pot and they’re purposely trying to get COVID from the person who has COVID,” City Council member Sonya McKinstry said. “Then apparently whoever gets COVID first gets the pot.”

A Tuscaloosa fire chief says he recently uncovered the major health concern.

“We thought that was kind of a rumor at first,” Chief Randy Smith said. “Not only did the doctors offices help confirm it, but the state confirmed they also had the same information.”

McKinstry says it’s up to young people to be responsible and avoid contact with others if they’re sick.

“I just think it’s senseless. I think it’s careless.” McKinstry said. “And it makes me mad as hell that you know we’re constantly trying to do everything we can to slow the spread of the virus while they’re just having a damn party trying to spread it.”

Officials have not said if the students hosting and attending these parties are enrolled for in-person classes this fall at the University of Alabama.

