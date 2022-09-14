(WTVO) — Amazon is raising wages and benefits for its delivery partners.

The company started the Delivery Service Partners network four years ago to encourage entrepreneurs to start their own fleet of delivery drivers.

Amazon said some of the benefits it offers are more than $5,250 a year to pay for educational programs, and support for a 401K investment plan.

The company also said it would invest a total of $450 million to compensation and benefits for delivery drivers.

The announcement on Tuesday arrived as Amazon begins hiring for the 2022 holiday season.