(WTVO) — Amazon is finding new ways to boost revenue, including planning to add a second “Prime Day” around the holidays this year.

The typically annual event took place in July. Amazon is also increasing prices for third-party sellers for the holidays this year, adding a fulfillment fee from mid-October to mid-January. It is expected to increase costs for sellers by an average on 35 cents per item.

Amazon added a fuel and inflation surcharge to seller fees earlier this year.