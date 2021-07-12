Amazon’s Rockford-set ‘League of Their Own’ series begins filming in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (WTVO) — Amazon Prime’s new “A League of Their Own” series, based on the 1992 film about the Rockford Peaches baseball team, began filming in Pittsburgh on Monday.

According to KDKA, filming will take place on Pittsburgh’s South Side, the old Schwartz Market on East Carson Street and Ambridge Borough.

The Schwartz Market storefront, the first filming location, is getting decorated with memorabilia to resemble 1940’s Rockford.

Residents received notice of road closures that will take place while filming is under way. Casting calls were also sent out for Pittsburgh locals.

Nick Offerman, star of the TV series “Parks and Recreation,” was recently cast as Casey “Dove” Porter, an ex-Cubs pitcher and the team’s new coach. He joins “Broad City” star Abbi Jacobson and “The Good Place” star D’Arcy Carden in the Rockford-set series.

A closer look at the filming of “A League of Their Own” on East Carson street in Pittsburgh



Note: This picture was not taken in the 1940’s @KDKA pic.twitter.com/ulDniJl7DT — Bryant Reed (@Reed_Reports) July 12, 2021

Amazon’s “A League of Their Own” stars Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Kelly McCormack, Priscilla Delgado, Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant, and Melanie Field.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the new version is being described not as a remake but as a modern look at the story that will explore themes of “race and sexuality as it follows a new ensemble of women carving out their own paths in the league and outside of it.”

The story of the Rockford Peaches team was made into a feature film in 1992, starring Tom Hanks and Geena Davis. The film tells the story of a baseball team made up of women when the male players were called away to fight in World War II. The feature was produced for $40 million and went on to gross $132 million world wide.

This is the second time the story has been adapted to television. In 1993, CBS tried a sitcom that starred Megan Cavanagh and Tracy Reiner, who appeared in the film production. The series was pulled after three episodes.