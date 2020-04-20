TEKAMAH, Neb. (WTVO) — Police are searching for 7-year-old Marco De La Garza and 4-year-old Isaac De La Garza, who are thought to have been abducted by Tanner Joel Leicheiter, 30.
Leicheiter was last seen in a White 2009 Ford Expedition with plate number 31F325.
According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Leicheiter is a white male, 5’7″, 165 lbs, green eyes and brown hair.
Police say they do not know where Leicheiter may be heading.
Anyone who sees Leicheiter is asked to call 9-1-1.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Over 43,000 US millionaires to get ‘stimulus’ averaging $1.6 million each, committee finds
- Wisconsin restaurants and bars to reopen May 1 in defiance of stay-at-home order
- Sun-filled Morning will Lead to Late-Day Showers
- AMBER ALERT: Police say 7-year-old, 4-year-old abducted from Nebraska and in danger
- Man disguised as police officer kills 16 in Canada’s deadliest shooting rampage in 30 years
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!