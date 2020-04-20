AMBER ALERT: Police say 7-year-old, 4-year-old abducted from Nebraska and in danger

Photos: Nebraska State Patrol

TEKAMAH, Neb. (WTVO) — Police are searching for 7-year-old Marco De La Garza and 4-year-old Isaac De La Garza, who are thought to have been abducted by Tanner Joel Leicheiter, 30.

Leicheiter was last seen in a White 2009 Ford Expedition with plate number 31F325.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Leicheiter is a white male, 5’7″, 165 lbs, green eyes and brown hair.

Police say they do not know where Leicheiter may be heading.

Anyone who sees Leicheiter is asked to call 9-1-1.

