AMBER Alert for missing 15-month-old Tennessee girl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert for 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell from Sullivan County, near Bristol.

According to the TBI, Evelyn was reported as a missing child on Tuesday, but had last been seen on December 26. At the time, she was wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow.

Evelyn Boswell

Courtesy: TBI

Authorities said there is an active investigation in this search and, “the child’s mother, Megan “Maggie” Boswell, has been involved in the investigation along with the father, Ethan Perry, who is active duty in the military, stationed in Louisiana.”

No additional information was immediately released about her disappearance.

Evelyn Boswell

Courtesy: TBI

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at (800) TBI-FIND.

CORRECTION: Evelyn Boswell was reported missing on February 18, 2020. She was reportedly last seen on December 26, 2019.



Click below for the printable poster. https://t.co/xd8g3CC0TS — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 20, 2020

