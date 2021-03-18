Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Georgia girl inside stolen vehicle

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Amber Alert was issued Thursday morning for a toddler who was kidnapped during a vehicle theft in Georgia.

The DeKalb County Police Department said they were looking for 1-year-old Royalty Grisby after she was taken along with a Nissan SUV in Stone Mountain.

Police said the driver of the Nissan was trying to deliver food when the suspects took off with the vehicle, a maroon 2010 Nissan Armada with Georgia tag number RWW474.

If you see Royalty or the vehicle, a maroon 2010 Nissan Armada with tag #RWW4748,⚠️PLEASE CALL 911!⚠️#WeAreDKPD #AmberAlert #Share (2/2) pic.twitter.com/CqZtRigV8v — DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) March 18, 2021

Police said the stolen SUV was found Thursday morning, but the child is still missing.

Anyone with information about the child’s whereabouts or the vehicle is asked to call 911.