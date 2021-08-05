Amber Alert issued for 2-month-old Wisconsin boy, believed to be in danger

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WFRV) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-month-old baby boy, Dorian Giesen, who was last seen with his mother, 28-year-old Haley Pelot, and believed to be in danger.

According to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, while the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department was investigating a possible child neglect/abuse case, they attempted to check on the wellbeing of Dorian Giesen by making contact with Pelot. Police say that was when a vehicle pursuit began with Pelot, which reportedly ended after Pelot threatened ‘physical harm’ to Dorian.

Police say baby Dorian has a life-threatening medical condition that requires medication multiple times per day and it is believed that Pelot does not have the medication with her. Officials say Dorian was last seen on George Road and Bronson Road in Wisconsin Rapids on August 4, at around 4 p.m. Dorian is described as being 1’11” inches with brown hair and blue eyes.

Pelot is described as a white 5’1″ woman with brown hair and hazel eyes. Pelot reportedly has a flower tattoo on the left side of her ribs, a tattoo that says “Hales” on her neck, a tribal rose tattoo on her leg, and two heart tattoos on her back.

Police say Pelot is driving a silver 2002 Toyota Camry with a black front bumper and the Wisconsin license plate number AHY 534.

If you have any information on Pelot’s whereabouts you are asked to contact Wisconsin Rapids Police Department at 715-421-8701.