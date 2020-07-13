Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old Florida girl

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An Amber Alert was issued Monday for a 5-year-old girl from Madison, Florida.

Authorities say Naomi Herring was last seen in the 100 block of Southwest Old Saint Augustine Road in Madison, wearing a black and yellow bumblebee dress and blue shorts with a fruit print.

Herring is 3 feet and and has brown eyes and long, brown hair. Further information was not immediately available.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call the FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-356-4744, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 850-973-4001 or 911.

