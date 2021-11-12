Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old Ohio girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVO) — An Amber Alert has been issued for missing 5-year-old Ohio girl Ana Burke, who was last seen Thursday.

The Jackson Township Police Department said Ana was last seen near the 4750 block of Quail Hollow in the city of Massillon, wearing a pink t-shirt and multicolored pants. She is described as a white female, 3’9″ tall and weighing 55 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Officials say she is believed to be with 36-year-old Jonathan Stinnett. He’s described by police as a white male, 5’10” tall and weighing 180 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson Township Police Department at 330-832-1553.