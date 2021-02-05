Amber Alert update: Baby kidnapped by babysitter found safe, woman arrested

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia family is breathing a huge sigh of relief after 3-month-old Jiraiya Cherry was found safe Thursday night.

The infant was reported missing Thursday morning in Newport News, Virginia. Police say they located him at an apartment complex just outside Richmond.

Police arrested and charged 20-year-old Tykirah Reid, of Chesterfield late Thursday night in connection with this investigation. 10 On Your Side has confirmed she is due to be arraigned in Chesterfield General Court Friday morning.

Newport News police said 3-month-old Jiraiya Cherry was last seen around 9 a.m. Thursday in the 13300 block of Preakness Drive. Officers were called to the address around 10:20 a.m. after his family reported him missing, police said.

Authorities said they believed the baby was abducted by an “unknown babysitter.”

WAVY News 10’s Andy Fox spoke to the grandmother and great-grandmother of Jiraiya on Friday, who said this was the first day the babysitter watched him. They reportedly found the woman in an online babysitter group. The family members’ account is that the baby’s uncle was at the home, but left to go to another room so the babysitter could spend some time with Jiraiya. When the uncle returned, the babysitter and the baby were gone.

Jiraiya was located in Chesterfield — more than an hour away from where he was taken — at 6:43 p.m., police said. Chesterfield officials told WAVY sister station WRIC that the suspect vehicle, a silver sedan, was found near Heritage Pointe Apartment complex on Goolsby Avenue.

“The individual who had him is in custody, and now we’re gonna piece together why she had him and why he wasn’t with his family,” Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said.

The child was transported to a local hospital for treatment and observation and was expected to be reunited with family a short time after.

Tykirah Reid has been charged in Chesterfield with abduction, child neglect, obstruction of justice, and petit larceny, Chesterfield authorities said.

Newport News police have not released information on any charges Reid could face in their jurisdiction.

Chesterfield police said they received information Thursday that Jiraiya could be located in Chesterfield. Officers were patrolling and doing checks in apartment complexes when they saw the suspect vehicle on Goolsby Avenue.

More officers responded to the apartment complex, and authorities identified which apartment was associated with the vehicle.

Police say Reid exited the apartment with the child in her arms, but once she saw police, she attempted to run back inside.

She was then arrested. Reid is being held in the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.