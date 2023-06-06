(WTVO) — AMC Theatres has announced it will bringing back its discount “Summer Movie Camp” program, which offers select movies at $3 and $5 per ticket.

Participating theaters will offer $3 tickets on Wednesdays and $5 tickets on Saturdays, June through August.

The theater chain has announced fourteen movies to show as part of the program:

June 7: “DC League of Super-Pets”

June 10 and June 14: “Minions: The Rise of Gru”

June 17 and June 21: “PAW Patrol: The Movie”

June 24 and June 28: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

June 30 and July 5: “Kung Fu Panda”

July 8 and July 12: “Trolls World Tour”

July 15 and July 19: “Mummies”

July 22 and July 26: “The Secret Life of Pets”

July 29 and Aug. 2: “The Boss Baby: Family Business”

Aug. 5 and Aug. 9: “Shrek 2″

Aug. 11 and Aug. 16: “Sing 2″

Aug. 19 and Aug. 23: “The Croods: A New Age”

Aug. 26 and Aug. 30: “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”

A list of participating theaters can be found on AMC’s website.