American Red Cross announces first ever national blood crisis

(WTVO) — The American Red Cross says they are facing the worst blood shortage in more than a decade, which has prompted the first ever national blood crisis.

According to an American Red Cross news release, these low blood supply levels pose a concerning risk to patient care and forces doctors to decide who will gets blood transfusions and who will have to wait.

The pandemic has been a major reason for the challenges the Red Cross has had to face.

There has been a about a 10% overall decline in the amount of people donating blood and continued blood drive cancellations and limitations on staffing.

Ever since the pandemic, there has been a 62% drop in blood drives at schools and colleges.

“Winter weather across the country and the recent surge of COVID-19 cases are compounding the already-dire situation facing the blood supply,” said Dr. Baia Lasky, medical director for the Red Cross.

The Red Cross is urging those eligible to make an appointment to donate so no patient is forced to wait for critical care in the days and weeks ahead.

You can make an appointment with the following link https://rcblood.org/3qfDPt9 or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).