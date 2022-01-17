Americans pay tribute on Martin Luther King Day

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — Americans across the country payed tribute to civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

King became the leader of the Civil Rights Movement from the mid-1950’s until his assassination in 1968. He inspired the landmark “Civil Rights Act” in 1964, which outlawed segregation, and won the Nobel Peace Prize at 35-years-old.

President Joe Biden paid tribute to King on Monday and drew a parallel from the 1950’s to present day.

“Dr. King held a mirror up to America and forced us to answer the question, ‘where do we stand, whose side are we on,'” Biden said. “We’re in another moment right now, where the mirror is being held up to America, being held up again. The question being asked again, where do we stand?”