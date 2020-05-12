America’s first planetarium marks 90th anniversary: how to celebrate during quarantine

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO)–The Adler Planetarium is celebrating its 90th birthday this Tuesday, May 12.

The first planetarium in the Western Hemisphere opened its doors to the Chicago public in 1930.

In honor of the milestone, the museum has teamed up with talk show Science Friday for a Youtube virtual presentation called “Astro Artists Club.” Adler experts will conduct a digital solar viewing and share how various scientists study the sun at 6:30 p.m. CST.

Adler also recently launched a new digital Google Arts & Culture exhibit, titled “90 Years of Stellar Connections,” which recaps nine decades of programs and initiatives.

The planetarium’s 90th anniversary podcast series “Stories from the YOUniverse,”also features the community sharing their Adler experience from their own voices.

