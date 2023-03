(WTVO) — Amtrak service to St. Louis and Milwaukee has resumed.

It came after a server glitch left passengers stranded. A communications issue prevented a number of trains from traveling to and from Chicago this past weekend.

Amtrak had to cancel more trips Sunday morning, but it had restored service on its busiest routes to Milwaukee and St. Louis by the afternoon.

A spokesperson said to expect “residual delays” as they work toward full service.