(WTVO) — Angus Cloud, known for his role as Fezco in “Euphoria,” has died.

Cloud died at his family’s home in Oakland, according to TMZ.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” his family said. “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

The family did not give a cause for Cloud’s death.

Cloud played Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on HBO’s “Euphoria” from 2019-2022. He is also known for his roles in “The Line” and “North Hollywood,” as well as apperances in music videos for Becky G, Juice WRLD and Karol G.