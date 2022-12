(WTVO) — An annual deadline for health care coverage is approaching for those without insurance coverage.

The deadline to sign up for Obamacare is Thursday. The “Health Care Law” that came into effect in 2014 to help the uninsured in the U.S. requires enrollment for coverage to start on January 1.

Those already with Obamacare will have it automatically renewed. Coverage will not start until February 1 for those who enroll after the deadline, leaving them uninsured for the month of January.