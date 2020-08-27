Antioch issues curfew ‘until further notice’ after arrest of teen in fatal Kenosha shooting

ANTIOCH, Ill. (WGN/WTVO) — An emergency curfew was issued in Antioch after protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake got violent in Kenosha Tuesday night.

The mayor issued a statement to the community Wednesday, saying the curfew would be implemented “until further notice” between the hours of 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. in response to several social media posts indicating civil unrest in Antioch could be a possibility.

But that was not the case and things stayed quiet as of early Thursday morning across the village.

Antioch residents are reeling from the arrest of a 17-year-old boy, who police say fired several shots in Kenosha, Wisconsin Tuesday night, killing two people and seriously injuring a third.

Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, about 15 miles from Kenosha, was taken into custody on Wednesday in Illinois on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide in the shootings that were largely captured on cellphone video (Warning: graphic content).

The two people killed late Tuesday were identified only as a 26-year-old Silver Lake, Wisconsin, resident and a 36-year-old from Kenosha. The wounded person, a 36-year-old from West Allis, Wisconsin, was expected to survive, police said.

CONTEXT: I spoke with the alleged shooter earlier in the night who stated he was there to protect property



He did not make racist comments, condemn #BLM, or mention political motivations for his actions



He said that he was there to protect property & was carrying a firearm pic.twitter.com/ViYUB65tiy — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 26, 2020

Rittenhouse is reportedly being held at the Hulse Juvenile Detention Center in Vernon Hills. He was assigned a public defender in Illinois for a hearing Friday on his transfer to Wisconsin. The public defender’s office had no comment.

Under Wisconsin law, anyone 17 or older is treated as an adult in the criminal justice system.

Nationwide, more than a dozen people have been killed in the surge of violent unrest, including a retired police officer and an ex-college athlete.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

