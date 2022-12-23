CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Tickets for Saturday’s Chicago Bears game against the Buffalo Bills are going for ridiculously cheap prices due to ridiculously cold temperatures.

Grandstand seats, which usually go for around $150, can be had for $15 or less.

Temperatures are expected to be around 10 degrees, with even colder wind chills.

Saturday’s game is expected to be one of the coldest ever played at Soldier Field.

“Winter storms can bring unpredictable factors that impact Chicago Bears’ home games and create unique challenges for fans to experience a game at Soldier Field,” the team said in a statement.

Kickoff is at 12 p.m.