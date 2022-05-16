VANCOUVER, Wash. (WTVO) — A man under investigation for child pornography was also charged with urinating into a container of milkshake mix at Arby’s, police said.

Vancouver police say Stephen Sharp was under investigation for possessing and dealing photos and videos of child pornography.

When they searched his electronic devices for evidence, they found a video of him urinating into a container of milkshake mix, police said.

Sharp later admitted to urinating in the milkshake mixture on at least two occasions.

He was charged with Possession of Depictions of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct, Dealing Depictions of a Minor Engaged in Sexualy Explicit Conduct, and Assault.