ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The maker of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine said that a similar type of shot for cancer could be available withing the next five years.

Moderna officials said that producing the COVID-19 jab compressed many years of scientific research work, setting the stage to accelerate the development of shots that treat different types of tumors.

The shots would be tailor-made to target the cancer cells that created the tumor and destroy them.

Moderna said that the science could also lead to shots for heart disease and auto-immune illnesses.