Arizona police bring 5 tons of snow to sick girl

GILBERT, Ariz. (CNN) — Police in Arizona stepped up in a big way this week to bring some winter cheer to a sick toddler.

When they learned a family in Gilbert couldn’t make it out to see a recent snowfall because of the little girl’s condition, they decided to bring the snowfall to her.

Sandee Walker wanted to take the kids up to the high-country to see the recent snowfall, but 2-year-old Quinn’s doctors said the trip, with the elevation, would be too much for her.

Quinn was born with left side of her heart missing. At just six days old, she had her first open heart surgery.

Most of the time, she’s on oxygen – so a trip to see snow would be tough.

Quinn’s mom posted her disappointment on Facebook.

Casa Grande police noticed, and decided to bring the snow to her.

“Priceless. Just overwhelming. Just to see her come out and have a smile and play in the snow and play with her brothers,” said Michael Bejarano of the Casa Grande Police Department.

Quinn is scheduled to have her third heart surgery in April, and will likely need a heart transplant.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!



Copyright © 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.