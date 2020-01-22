Arizona police say mom methodically smothered her 3 small children

Warning: This report contains information from a police report that details the death of three small children.

PHOENIX, Ariz. (CNN Newsource) – A just-released police report reveals shocking details in the deaths of three small children in Arizona.

Police say the children died Monday night at the hand of their mother, 22-year-old Rachel Henry, inside a home in Phoenix.

The children range in age from seven months to three years old.

Investigators say Henry admitted to smothering all three of her kids, one by one, even singing to them as she covered their mouths and noses.

Henry faces three counts of first-degree murder.

According to the police report, Henry smothered the one-year-old girl first while her 3-year-old son tried to stop her by punching her.

She then chased the 3-year-old but was interrupted when other relatives returned home.

A short time later, police say Henry took the 3-year-old to another room to change his diaper and smothered him in that room by putting her hands over his mouth and nose.

The police report said Henry was “singing to the 3-year-old” as he was trying to fight her off.

Finally, police say Henry gave her infant daughter a bottle in her room until she fell asleep and placed her hand over her face and mouth until she died.

Henry then placed all three children on a couch in the living room and reportedly did not tell any other family members in the home what had happened.

Police and firefighters were later called to the house where they found all three children dead.

Henry is being held on a $3 million bond.

