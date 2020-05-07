Armed man drives SUV through crowd of first responders at ‘Salute to Nurses’ parade in Pennsylvania

DARBY, Penn. (WTVO) — Police say an armed man drove his vehicle through a crowd of first responders at a gathering to salute heathcare workers and then led police on a chase.
According to Newsweek, the man led police on a chase through town, eventually colliding with another vehicle and flipping onto its side.
No one was injured in the incident, police said.
The event was being held to honor the staff at Mercy Fitzgerald Medical Center on Tuesday night.
The name of the suspect, who was captured, has not been released by police.
