AstraZeneca asks FDA for emergency COVID-19 drug approval

National
Posted: / Updated:

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WTVO) – AstraZeneca reportedly asked the FDA to authorize an antibody treatment for emergency use to prevent COVID-19.

The company said that the drug might help to protect people whose immune systems do not respond enough to the vaccines. Late-stage human trials showed that the treatment reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 77%.

More than 75% of the participants had suppressed immune systems, among other conditions, that made them more susceptible to severe disease.

AstraZeneca claimed that the drug would be the first, long-acting antibody combination to receive an emergency use authorization to stave off the virus.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories