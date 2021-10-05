AstraZeneca asks FDA for emergency COVID-19 drug approval

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WTVO) – AstraZeneca reportedly asked the FDA to authorize an antibody treatment for emergency use to prevent COVID-19.

The company said that the drug might help to protect people whose immune systems do not respond enough to the vaccines. Late-stage human trials showed that the treatment reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 77%.

More than 75% of the participants had suppressed immune systems, among other conditions, that made them more susceptible to severe disease.

AstraZeneca claimed that the drug would be the first, long-acting antibody combination to receive an emergency use authorization to stave off the virus.