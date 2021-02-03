AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine slows transmission of virus, study finds

Vials with a sticker reading, “COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only” and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

CHICAGO (WGN) — A new study found that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine not only protects people from serious illness and death, but also significantly slows the transmission of the virus from person to person.

Researchers measured the impact of transmission by swabbing participants every week to detect signs of the virus.

If there is no virus present, even if someone is infected, it cannot be spread. They found a 67% reduction in positive swabs among those vaccinated.

It is the first COVID-19 vaccine documented for substantially reducing virus spread.