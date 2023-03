(WTVO) — Four astronauts returned from a SpaceX mission late Saturday night, splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico.

The crew, made of U.S., Russian and Japanese astronauts, spent the past five months at the International Space Station.

They conducted various research experiments, examining the affects of micro-gravity on things like human tissue, water and plants.

The team was led by NASA’s Nicole Mann, who became the first Native American woman to fly in space.