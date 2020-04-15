At least 50 vehicles involved in pile-up on Kennedy Expressway

CHICAGO — At least 50 vehicles were involved in a massive pileup accident on the Kennedy Expressway.
The accident happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday on the inbound Kennedy at North Avenue. All lanes are closed at North Avenue and expected to be shut down for several hours. Traffic is being diverted off at the Armitage exit.
Chicago fire officials said 14 people were transported to area hospitals and 32 others were evaluated at the scene.
Officials said low traction on expressway is responsible for the collisions.
Clean up continues with all lanes diverted off at Armitage. Major delays remain around and leading up to the crash scene.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Alabama family without enough face masks denied entry to storm shelter during tornado warning
- Americans would receive $2,000 stimulus check each month through COVID-19 crisis under proposed legislation
- Social distancing in US may be necessary into 2022, Harvard study says
- Coronavirus relief checks won’t have to be repaid, feds say
- Better Business Bureau warns against sharing senior photos on social media
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!