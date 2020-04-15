At least 50 vehicles involved in pile-up on Kennedy Expressway

CHICAGO — At least 50 vehicles were involved in a massive pileup accident on the Kennedy Expressway.

The accident happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday on the inbound Kennedy at North Avenue. All lanes are closed at North Avenue and expected to be shut down for several hours. Traffic is being diverted off at the Armitage exit.

Chicago fire officials said 14 people were transported to area hospitals and 32 others were evaluated at the scene.

EMS plan 2 on Kennedy now secure. We have 14 transports and 32 other patients who have been evaluated and will NOT be transported. Low traction conditions still in place. pic.twitter.com/PlfqG9rb4i — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 15, 2020

Officials said low traction on expressway is responsible for the collisions.

Clean up continues with all lanes diverted off at Armitage. Major delays remain around and leading up to the crash scene.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

