Aunt Jemima removed from breakfast branding, Quaker Oats announces

(WTVO)–Aunt Jemima will no longer be the face of syrup and pancake mix.

Quaker Oats announced Wednesday morning in a press release that they recognize “Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype” and want to to remove the image and name in order “to make progress toward racial equality.”

NBC reports that the 130-year-old brand has changed over time to remove the “mammy” kerchief features that have perpetuated a racist stereotype dating back to times of slavery.

Realizing the changes weren’t adequate, Quaker Oats says new packaging will begin to appear in the fall of 2020, and a new name will be determined at a later date.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

