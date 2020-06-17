(WTVO)–Aunt Jemima will no longer be the face of syrup and pancake mix.
Quaker Oats announced Wednesday morning in a press release that they recognize “Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype” and want to to remove the image and name in order “to make progress toward racial equality.”
NBC reports that the 130-year-old brand has changed over time to remove the “mammy” kerchief features that have perpetuated a racist stereotype dating back to times of slavery.
Realizing the changes weren’t adequate, Quaker Oats says new packaging will begin to appear in the fall of 2020, and a new name will be determined at a later date.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Aunt Jemima removed from breakfast branding, Quaker Oats announces
- Florida woman, 15 friends test positive for COVID-19 after dinner at restaurant
- Deputy thanks two black women he says paid for his meal, left note: ‘BLM but so does yours’
- Protesters in Richmond tear down another Confederate statue
- Bears announce Montgomery and Williams as 2019 Piccolo award winners
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!