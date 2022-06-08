AURORA, Ill. (WTVO) — Aurora has revoked the permit for its pride parade to take place this Sunday after the police department says not enough officers volunteered to work overtime.

This comes after parade organizers asked officers not to wear uniforms at the event.

The city’s police department rejected the proposal.

Parade organizers cited a violent and oppressive history between the LGBTQ community and police.

Mayor Richard Irvin also dropped out of participating and withdrew the city’s official float.

Aurora police say they are roughly 20 officers short of being able to provide security for the parade.

Parade organizers say they have reached out to other police departments to help. They were given until 12 p.m. Wednesday to do so.

“We have not been able to close the gap, despite the tireless efforts of our Safety team lead and many supporters offering their assistance,” organizers said in a press release. “As a result, our permit is now revoked. However, we’re not giving up. Our position has been misrepresented, and we’re making every effort to keep the parade as scheduled.”

Parade organizers said they have filed an appeal.