Autopsy: Brian Laundrie died of self-inflicted gunshot wound

(WTVO) — According to the attorney for Brian Laundrie’s family, an autopsy has revealed Laundrie killed himself with a gunshot to the head.

Laundrie’s remains were discovered in the Carlson Reserve in North Port, Florida in October, after months of searching.

Laundrie remains a person of interest in the death of his fiancée, Gabby Petitio.

The couple, who lived in North Port with Laundrie’s parents, had been on a cross-country road trip together out west over the summer.

According to police, Laundrie returned home without Petito on Sept. 1. Petito was officially reported missing on Sept. 11. Her body was found in Wyoming on Sept. 19 and her death was ruled homicide by manual strangulation.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide,” Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino said in a statement. “Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.