(WTVO) — “Avatar 2: The Way of Water,” the sequel to the highest grossing movie of all time, was the clear box-office winner this weekend.

The movie raked in $134 million domestically, making it the 4th best movie opening this year. Some industry insiders projected, however, that the total would be in the neighborhood of $150 million.

Far from a flop, “The Way of Water” also earned $300 million internationally, giving it a total of $435 million.