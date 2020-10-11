Average US gas price falls to under $2.25/gallon

FILE – In this July 26, 2013, file photo, a motorist fills up with gasoline containing ethanol in Des Moines. The Trump administration says Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, it plans to implement new rules that will increase demand for ethanol, reversing a decline caused by exemptions given to oil refineries. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell half a penny over the past two weeks to just under $2.25 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday prices may change a little in the coming days as hurricanes pummel the Gulf Coast, impacting oil production. Still, a decline in demand for gasoline because of the pandemic means there is plenty of petroleum available for motorists.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area at $3.36 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston at $1.78 per gallon.

The average price of diesel in the survey taken Friday was $2.50 a gallon, down a penny from two weeks earlier.