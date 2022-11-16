(WTVO) — Deep frying a turkey can be tempting for Thanksgiving, but the Chicago Fire Department is demonstrating what you shouldn’t do, in order to avoid a hot oil fire.

A deep fryer demonstration was held outside of the Robert J. Quinn Fire Academy, at 558 W De Koven Street, on Wednesday morning.

Fire officials showed a potentially dangerous situation caused by dropping a frozen turkey into an overfilled fryer.

Water droplets from turkeys that have not been properly thawed react with the boiling oil and can send the molten substance exploding into the air.

Officials said to make sure a fire extinguisher is close by, and call 911 if necessary.