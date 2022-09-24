The Dallas Zoo announced on Thursday, September 22, that their adorable baby white-cheeked gibbon had been named Kip and released a video showing his impressive pull-up skills.

The zoo said the baby gibbon was born on August 11.

Video posted by the Dallas Zoo on Thursday showed the charismatic baby gibbon working on his agility and squeaking.

The Texas zoo said the young gibbon’s name was a reference to the official currency of Laos – a native area for his species – adding that he was born on the zoo’s Dollar Day.

Credit: Dallas Zoo via Storyful