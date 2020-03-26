Baby in isolation after NICU nurse tests positive for coronavirus

MOBILE, Ala. (WTVO) — A newborn baby girl has been placed in isolation at an Alabama hospital after a NICU nurse tested positive for COVID-19, CNN reports.

Emmarie Grace Waltman, who was born February 20th, has been in the NICU at the University of South Alabama Women’s Hospital for the past month.

When her dad, Brandon Waltman, went to visit her on Monday night, he was told she had been placed in isolation.

After the nurse tested positive for coronavirus, Emmarie was put in isolation as a precaution, Waltman told CNN.

Now, her parents can only visit her one at a time in order to prevent the possible spread of the virus.

“It’s rough. But today is about pushing so some of this doesn’t happen again to her or God forbid anybody else,” Whitman said.

For now, his daughter is not showing any signs of infection, and Whitman says he hopes to keep it that way.

“I don’t think she’s going to test positive,” he said. “She’s one of the, probably the biggest and the healthiest babies in the NICU.”

