‘Baby Lives Matter’ street mural painted outside Planned Parenthood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVO) — Activists painted the slogan “Baby Lives Matter” on a street outside a Planned Parenthood facility on Thursday morning.

The slogan is a play on “Black Lives Matter,” which has been popping up on streets across the United States during a summer of social unrest inspired by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

Police say the incident is being investigated, and they have also made appropriate notification to the Charlotte Department of Transportation. https://t.co/1nX3rOFY9R — WBRC FOX6 News (@WBRCnews) August 27, 2020

According to the Washington Times, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were notified of the mural when they took a call to report vandalism.

According to WBTV, the department notified the city’s Transportation Department, which maintains the street.

