‘Baby Lives Matter’ street mural painted outside Planned Parenthood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVO) — Activists painted the slogan “Baby Lives Matter” on a street outside a Planned Parenthood facility on Thursday morning.
The slogan is a play on “Black Lives Matter,” which has been popping up on streets across the United States during a summer of social unrest inspired by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.
According to the Washington Times, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were notified of the mural when they took a call to report vandalism.
According to WBTV, the department notified the city’s Transportation Department, which maintains the street.
