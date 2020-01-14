Babysitter in trouble after video shows 2-year-old using vaping device

INDIANA COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WJW/CNN) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a video that shows a two-year-old who was given a vaping device.
“The involved persons and child have been identified and charges are pending,” the tweet said.
Investigators were expected to release more information on Monday.
The video, which was obtained by KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, shows the two-year-old using the vaping device before coughing and crying.
Mom: “I’m disgusted. I’m very upset. I’m in disbelief they would even laugh or even have something like that in reach of a child’s possession.”
Trooper Clifford Greenfield said, “The child, while in the care of these two females, obtained a vaping device from a night stand and they permitted him to inhale it.”
The mom she didn’t even know her son was exposed to a vape pen, containing 3% nicotine, until a trooper showed up at her door three days later.
Mom: “I guess the babysitter, or her girlfriend, had it and was choking on it. I didn’t know nothing until that day, until yesterday.”
Investigators say a 17-year-old girl was watching the little boy, with the 18 year old friend at a house on Jan-l street in St. Clair Township on Thursday.
Both teens are expected to be charged with child endangerment.
Mom: “I’m not trusting nobody anymore to baby-sit my child. I’m done. I don’t even want to put him in daycare. I cant trust anybody no more.”
Besides coughing, the little boy is doing just fine.
