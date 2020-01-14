Babysitter in trouble after video shows 2-year-old using vaping device

INDIANA COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WJW/CNN) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a video that shows a two-year-old who was given a vaping device.

“The involved persons and child have been identified and charges are pending,” the tweet said.

The Troop A, Indiana Criminal Investigation Unit is aware of a video and is investigating the related incident in which a 2-year-old child was given a vaping device. The involved persons and child have been identified and charges are pending.@WTAE @KDKA @WPXI @WJACTV @WTAJnews — Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) January 12, 2020

Investigators were expected to release more information on Monday.

The video, which was obtained by KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, shows the two-year-old using the vaping device before coughing and crying.

Mom: “I’m disgusted. I’m very upset. I’m in disbelief they would even laugh or even have something like that in reach of a child’s possession.”

Trooper Clifford Greenfield said, “The child, while in the care of these two females, obtained a vaping device from a night stand and they permitted him to inhale it.”

The mom she didn’t even know her son was exposed to a vape pen, containing 3% nicotine, until a trooper showed up at her door three days later.

Mom: “I guess the babysitter, or her girlfriend, had it and was choking on it. I didn’t know nothing until that day, until yesterday.”

Investigators say a 17-year-old girl was watching the little boy, with the 18 year old friend at a house on Jan-l street in St. Clair Township on Thursday.

Both teens are expected to be charged with child endangerment.

Mom: “I’m not trusting nobody anymore to baby-sit my child. I’m done. I don’t even want to put him in daycare. I cant trust anybody no more.”

Besides coughing, the little boy is doing just fine.

