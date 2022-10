(WTVO) — Broadway fans can soon look forward to the arrival of a new musical based on a classic movie from the 80s.

“Back to the Future: The Musical” will begin performances June 30 and will open August 3 at the Winter Garden Theater. The show debuted in England in 2020 but closed just a few days later due to the pandemic. It reopened last fall and won this year’s Oliver Award for Best New Musical.

It features a book by Bob Gale, the screenwriter who co-wrote and co-produced all three films.