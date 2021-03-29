Baltimore will no longer prosecute drug possession, prostitution, low-level crimes

BALTIMORE, Md. (WTVO) — Baltimore state’s attorney has announced that the city will stop prosecuting drug possession, prostitution and low-level crimes in an effort toward criminal justice reform.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby stopped the prosecutions to limit the number of inmates and control the spread of the coronavirus in prisons.

On Friday, Mosby said she was making the new rules permanent, according to NBC News.

Violent crime has dropped 20 percent and property crime down 36 percent in that time, Mosby said, even though Baltimore still has one of the highest homicide rates in the United States.

“Clearly, the data suggest there is no public safety value in prosecuting low-level offenses,” Mosby said at a news conference.

In Illinois, Kim Foxx, the state’s attorney for Cook County, said Mosby’s announcement is the result of years of discussion among reform activists to reduce police focus on low-level offenses.

“Covid provided a real opportunity to test it, to move from theory to practice,” she said. “What Marilyn has been able to do is demonstrate that those changes didn’t lead to an increase in violent crime, didn’t lead to mayhem in the streets. The theory in practice yielded good results.”

Unlike Baltimore, Chicago has seen an increase in homicides and shootings in the past year.