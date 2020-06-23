Do not harass black bear passing through Illinois, IDNR says

The bear pictured above is a generic photo, not the actual one traveling through Illinois. (Pixabay)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO)–A black bear is currently passing through western Illinois–and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is asking people to leave it alone.

IDNR biologists say the wild animal first crossed Illinois borders from Wisconsin on June 10, and they have been closely monitoring it since then.

The bear has traveled through northwestern Illinois mostly unbothered until it passed through northwest Henderson County on Father’s Day weekend. More than 300 people gathered to view and follow the bear.

It was last seen June 21, headed toward Stronghurst in southern Henderson County.

“For the most part, we’ve not seen conflicts between the public and bear until recently and, unfortunately, those conflicts were caused entirely by people,” said Stefanie Fitzsimons, district wildlife biologist of IDNR.

Fitzsimons says the bear is likely just passing through the state looking for a mate and won’t stay long because Illinois doesn’t provide an appropriate habitat for an animal that big.

Fitzsimons also advises people to watch the bear from a distance, staying at least 100 yards away.

“It’s a novelty to see a bear in Illinois,” Fitzsimons said. “But they must remember that the outcome for this bear – whether IDNR must step in and take action to protect public safety – is completely dependent on how the public react to it. If the bear is left alone, it can continue its journey safely on its own.”

Black bears were common in Illinois when settlers arrived, but disappeared by the mid-1880s. They are now protected by the Illinois Wildlife Code and may not be hunted, killed or harassed unless there is an imminent threat to person or property.

Illinois conservation police officers can issue tickets and make arrests if they see people harassing the bear.

“Certainly, the more pressure is put on the bear, the more likely we’ll see an adverse outcome,” said Captain Laura Petreikis of the Illinois Conservation Police. “As is always the case, we want to ensure the safety of both people and animals.

If members of the public spot the bear, they’re encouraged to contact their local CPO or law enforcement agency.

